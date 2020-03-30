California Department of Motor Vehicle offices have been closed. DMV services will reopen virtually, beginning Thursday, April 2. All in-office appointments have been canceled. Customers should go to dmv.ca.gov to check for future appointment availability.
DMV online services are still available at dmv.ca.gov. Customers can also take care of tasks at DMV kiosks. DMV's customer service centers will continue to operate during normal business hours at 1-800-777-0133 or by connecting via the live chat feature at dmv.ca.gov.
DMV office employees will return on Wednesday, April 1 to process transactions and begin training on the DMV Virtual Field Office, which began in a limited pilot March 23. The Virtual Field Office gives customers the capability to take care of transactions that previously required an in-person office visit by virtually interacting with DMV staff. Beginning Thursday customers initially can complete vehicle title transfers and complex vehicle registration renewals by visiting virtual.dmv.ca.gov. The DMV will gradually add more transactions to continue to provide alternatives to an in-person office visit.
Californians who don't have an urgent need to go to a DMV field office should delay their visit, including those interested in applying for a real ID. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced the deadline to have a real ID is now October 1, 2021, and customers who want a real ID will have a chance to apply at a later date.
The DMV has also requested law enforcement to show discretion before issuing citations for having an expired license or registration. The DMV made this request on March 16 and requested the policy last for 60 days.
All behind-the-wheel driving test have also been suspended.