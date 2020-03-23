Eric La Price, District Ranger for the Forest Service, Western Divide District, works closely with the crew and said they’re doing a prescribed burning project at the Trail of 100 Giants in the Sequoia National Forest to consume all the material that built up on the ground over the last several years to help reduce and contain the threat to the public from all the diseased and downed hazard trees that were up there.
He said dropping the hazard trees was just the first step.
One of the first problems, he explained, is with so many of the downed trees there’s a lot of fuel which is a constant threat of fire. That’s also a fire threat to the Giant Sequoias.
There’s also a public safety threat, and a tripping hazard, with all the logs in general, for people walking on the trail. The Trail of 100 Giants is a highly used recreation site, with people constantly walking all through the area during the summer season.
So they burned the downed material of limbs and logs, to clear the area. La Price said there are additional benefits to burning and clearing. He said, “We are clearing the area for regeneration to occur and restoring nutrients to the soil. Also Giant Sequoias are a fire adapted species, and the heat from fire triggers the cones to open and release their seeds.”
The Western Divide Highway to the Trail of the 100 Giants is closed and may open in the next couple of weeks. La Price said he hoped the burning could be done by the time the highway opens or at least by Memorial Day weekend.
He answered some further questions:
Q: When you have dead trees, what can use them for? Can the wood be used for mulch, animal habitats, furniture?
A: They can be used for a variety of things, it all depends on if we have someone interested in purchasing the material. We have been able to sell some of our material to Sierra Forest Products to be made into boards for construction. We have sold some other material that has been made into chips. We have had some interest in material for making shavings for animal bedding. The material can certainly also be used for furniture and art. Of course, it can also be used as firewood.
We have used some of the wood ourselves. We have some very talented employees that have been able to use some of the wood to make furniture for our offices. Some of it has also been used to make replacement signs and signposts.
Q: Are there any areas around here, for instance where the trees are thinned to their natural historical and healthy levels?
A: We have done various projects over the years to thin areas to move areas towards historical reference conditions. When we consider doing projects, we evaluate what the needs of the forest are. For example, we don’t set out to do a timber sale. What we do is set out to restore or improve the health of an area. To accomplish that goal, the area might need to be thinned. So — an outcome of the action to perform a restoration.
Q: Would that be around Trail of 100 Giants, for instance?
A: A project to improve the health and resiliency of the forest might be a timber sale. We have had some areas, particularly in the Golden Trout Wilderness where natural fires have burned at a low to moderate intensity and have thinned areas out.
Around the Trail of 100 Giants, we have cut down a lot of hazard trees over the last few years, which has resulted in thinning out the stand. This helps protect the Giant Sequoias in several ways. First, by removing the hazard trees, it eliminates the possibility of the dead trees, some of which are quite large, from falling into and damaging or even knocking over the Giant Sequoias. Also, removing a lot of the dead material reduces the chances of a high severity fire that could threaten the Giant Sequoias.
Q: When you guys aren’t cutting wood, cleaning and maintaining the forest, or responding to emergencies, what do you do?
A: There is a lot that happens behind the scenes that the general public does not realize. We spend a lot of time planning and designing projects. There is a tremendous amount of planning that goes into every project we do. We have professional scientists that evaluate ways to improve the health of the forest. Sometimes that might be addressing an area that is too dense with trees because fire was excluded from the ecosystem for the past 100 years. Sometimes it might be planning a restoration project in an area that has been affected by a high-severity fire. Sometimes leaving an area to recover on its own is not the best course of action, and we want to go in and re-establish the native vegetation before invasive species take over the area. Of course, as a federal agency, we have many laws, regulations and policies to follow, which can often be a very time consuming process.
Q: Are there any special events during the year you and the crew are involved with, and that you look forward too? Like special events in the community?
A: We enjoy participating in community events, like parades and festivals. One particular favorite is the annual Springville Apple Festival.
Q: Jack Medina of the Springville Hot Shots said they travel a lot?
A: They do. Interagency Hotshot Crews are national resources that usually spend the bulk of the fire season traveling around to work on different fires.
Q: About how many tree species do you regularly deal with? Sequoias, pine, aspens?
A: It really varies depending on the area we are working in. Commonly we work around Giant Sequoias, sugar pine, Ponderosa pine, cedar, and fir.
Q: What is the size of the area that you cover? Is it the Western Divide Area?
A: As the District Ranger of the Western Divide Ranger District, this district is my primary responsibility, which is about 320,000 acres. However all of us work across district boundaries to support Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument as a whole, which is about 1.1 million acres.