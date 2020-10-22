Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day and those in Tulare County who want to discard of unwanted prescription medications can do so on that day.
Disposal of unwanted medications can be done on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 24 at the South County Detention Facility. The disposal service is being sponsored by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Agency.
Pills and patches and liquids such as cough syrup will be accepted by should be sealed in their original containers. Caps for liquids must be tightly sealed.
Vape pens and e-cigarettes will be accepted only if batteries are removed. Needles or sharps, intravenous solutions, injectables and syringes won’t be accepted.
The disposal service is free and anonymous and no questions will be asked.
For more information, go to https://takebackday.dea.gov/