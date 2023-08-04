The Disaster Recovery Center to assist those impacted by the flooding will be open for one more week. The center will also be closed on Sunday.
The disaster center at the Tule River Justice Center will be open next week Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The center will then be permanently closed after August 11. The center is located at the Tule River Justice Center, 129 South Reservation Road in conference room 138.
Disaster Recovery assistance is available for those affected by the severe storms and flooding, winds, landslides and mudslides from February 21 through July 10. FEMA has now extended the deadline twice to apply for assistance.
The original deadline was extended to July 20 and has been extended again to September 1. The extended physical damage filing deadline was extended to September 1. The economic injury filing deadline has been extended until January 3, 2024.
Along with FEMA assistance, SBA is also offering federal low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, most private non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters. Businesses of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged property.
Small businesses, including agricultural businesses, and most private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.
Homeowners may borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace their damaged primary residence. Homeowners and renters may borrow up to $40,000 to replace damaged personal property, including vehicles.
On can apply for an SBA disaster loan by visiting disasterloanassistance.sba.gov
Specialists at the Disaster Recovery Center will be able to help those affected by the flooding with their FEMA applications and provide information on SBA low-interest loans and other available assistance. No appointment is necessary.
Those impacted by the spring flooding don't have to travel to the center to sign up for FEMA assistance. That can be done by going to DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app or calling the FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362.
Operators can assist in many languages. The helpline is available from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Those using video relay service, captioned telephone service or other similar services will need to give FEMA their number for those services.
For a video on how to apply, go to youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhl.
Information on SBA Disaster Assistance Loans is available at the center, including how to apply for a disaster loan, checking disaster declarations and checking one's status when it comes to applying for a loan.
For the latest information on California’s recovery from this past year's storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides, visit FEMA.gov/disaster/4699. Information is also available by following twitter.com/Cal_OES, facebook.com/CaliforniaOES, @FEMARegion9/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.