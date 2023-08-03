A Disaster Recovery Center has opened at the Tule River Indian Reservation to help residents affected by the spring flooding.
The center is located at the Tule River Justice Center conference room 138, 129 South Reservation Road. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The center opened on Tuesday.
Specialists at the center will be able to help those affected by the flooding with their FEMA applications and provide information on SBA low-interest loans and other available assistance. No appointment is necessary.
Those impacted by the spring flooding don't have to travel to the center to sign up for FEMA assistance. That can be done by going to DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app or calling the FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362.
Operators can assist in many languages. The helpline is available from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Those using video relay service, captioned telephone service or other similar services will need to give FEMA their number for those services.
For a video on how to apply, go to youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhl.
Those who were impacted by the flooding from February 21 through July 10 can apply for assistance. Information on SBA Disaster Assistance Loans is available at the center, including how to apply for a disaster loan, checking disaster declarations and checking one's status when it comes to applying for a loan.
The deadline to apply for assistance has been extended to September 1. It's the second time the deadline has been extended as it was originally extended to July 20. The deadline for businesses that suffered economic loss has been extended to January 3, 2024.
Homeowners, renters, non-profit organizations and businesses of all sizes are eligible to apply for physical disaster assistance.
SBA offers federal low interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations and home owners. Businesses may borrow up to $2 million and homeowners may borrow up to $200,000.
For the latest information on California’s recovery from this past year's storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides, visit FEMA.gov/disaster/4699. Information is also available by following twitter.com/Cal_OES, facebook.com/CaliforniaOES, @FEMARegion9/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.