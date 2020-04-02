THE RECORDER
In a letter sent out to the staff at Porterville Developmental Center on Wednesday, PDC Executive Director Gabriela Maleszewski stated the center is ready to meet the challenges of the coronavirus.
“As many of you are award, Governor Newsom announced earlier this week that Porterville Development Center grounds could serve as a staging area for a field hospital to treat COVID-19 patients from across California,” Maleszewski wrote in her letter. “Other counties have already set up field hospitals, but the discussions regarding PDC as a potential site are still in the early stages. No final decision about utilizing Porterville has been made at this time.
“PDC has consistently stepped up to assist during emergencies such as Dixon and Paradies fires. Therefore, when requested, we will be prepared to assist again.”
Maleszewski also stated PDC is committed to being fully prepared to address the increasing healthcare needs during this time while maintaining the safety of our clients, staff and their families.”
She added staff would be notified of any changes. “At this time, we continue to operate business as usual and do not anticipate deviation from the essential care for our clients,” she stated.
Maleszewski also stated precautionary measures have been taken to protect all staff and clients and additional precautionary measures needed have been implemented by all staff after they leave work.
Maleszewski stated there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus with PDC staff or clients. “Be assured that PDC has proactively taken every possible step and precaution to protect our staff and clients,” Maleszewski stated.
PDC has initiated daily screenings and has ensured personal protective equipment, PPE, is used when caring for clients with respiratory illness, Maleszewski stated. She added PDC is working with Tulare County Public Health “to ensure efficient and time-sensitive testing for clients and staff.”
Maleszewski also addressed Governor Newsom's California Healthcare Corp, calling for additional health care professionals to help deal with the projected surge of coronavirus cases in the state.
“While it is admirable that our staff may want to sign up, please keep in mind that our staff are essential for the continuity of care our our clients.”
She added any staff wanting to help that effort would need to receive approval from PDC.
“I want to express my appreciation to you for your continued commitment, dedication and professionalism you display while serving our clients and providing all support services,” Maleszewski stated.