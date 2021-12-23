Despite rejecting the only bid for the construction of a new animal shelter to be placed in Porterville, the Porterville City Council maintained the project remains a priority at its meeting on Tuesday.
Porterville Animal Control Commission Chair Kathy Guinn and former commissioner Shawn Schwartzenberger spoke during the public comment period to express concern about the project being delayed.
Guinn and Schwartzenberger noted the new animal shelter has been a project six-plus years in the making. “It just needs to be considered as a priority item,” Guinn said.
The item was placed in the consent calendar to be considered. Vice Mayor Martha A. Flores had the item pulled from the consent calendar to clarify why the council was rejecting the bid.
“The project is still a priority,” Flores said. “It's the bid that is the concern. It has never been the project. It's about the bid.”
Flores also asked for a timeline on which the council could reauthorize to begin to accept bids again if the bid was rejected. It was reported the process to reevaluate the project would take two to three months and then the council could reauthorize accepting bids.
The animal shelter will eventually be moved from its current location northwest of Lindsay to a building at 185 N. D Street. The building will be remodeled to house the animal shelter.
Schwartzenberger noted while the animal shelter is technically in Lindsay it can really be considered to be in Exeter. “Our shelter is two minutes away,” he said, noting it can take 20 minutes for staff at the shelter to answer a call in the city.
“They're doing the best they can with what they have,” said Guinn about the animal shelter staff.
“It's not suitable,” said Schwartzenberger about the current shelter. “It's cold, it's hot, depending on what time of year it is.”
He also noted veterinarians in the community do the best they can in assisting the shelter. “There's a lot of animal advocates in this town,” he said.
Bakersfield's Klassen Corporation was the only one to bid on the project and its bid was received last month. Its bid was for just under $7 million, which was actually about $91,000 less than the estimated cost for the project.
But the bid also included frontage improvements along D Street along with detailing four alternate components to the project, with the option they be removed from the project if there were budget constraints created by higher than anticipated bids. The trail section adjacent to the animal shelter will be constructed separately as part of the Butterfield Stage Corridor project which is being funded through an Active Transportation Grant.
But upon further evaluation the city determined the cost of the animal shelter project without the D Street improvements and alternate components would be just under $4.4 million. “Having received only one bid for this project it is difficult to determine if the difference found in the base project price is due to current market conditions or not,” city staff stated.
“Staff believes a responsible fiscal approach for this project would be to reject all bids and have the design re-evaluated and modified and then re-bid the project in the hopes of attracting more than one bid.”
Funding for the project includes up to $400,000 in local transportation funds for the D Street improvements and up to nearly $7.9 million in general fund/Measure I fund reserves.
After Flores pulled the item from the consent calendar and clarified the council's position, the council voted to reject the bid.
AIRPORT TAXIWAYS
As part of the consent calendar the council authorized advertising for bids for a major project involving the airport's taxiways. The project includes repairing the pavement of two taxiways so they can continued to be used and to reconfigure three of taxiways from their current location to align with FAA standards. Total cost of the project is nearly $5.5 million.
The city will receive an FAA grant to pay for 90 percent of the project. The city will also apply for a state grant that will pay for five percent of the project. The remaining five percent will be paid for by the airport fund.
Also as part of the consent calendar the council approved a resolution authorizing the sale of property that's needed for the upcoming repairs to the Friant-Kern Canal. Repairs are set to begin on a 33-mile stretch of the canal from between Lindsay and Strathmore to north Kern County.
The transactions include the sale of property to the Bureau of Reclamation and to the Tea Pot Dome Water District. The property is located near the Porterville Municipal Airport. A portion of the proceeds from the transactions will go to costs for the city to vacate the property.
TEQBALL
A new sport is coming to Porterville, Teqball, which can be best described as a combination of soccer, table tennis and volleyball.
The City of Porterville has received a donation of a Teqball table from Teqball, Inc. A teqball table is a curved table that resembles a table tennis table.
Modified versions of volleyball and table tennis can also be played on a Teqball table. There's also a movement to make Teqball an Olympic sport at the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games.
The Teqball table will be placed at Veterans Park and the City of Porterville plans a grand opening for Teqball on January 8. A concrete slab is needed to place the Teqball table on.
As part of its consent calendar the council approved the lowest bid for the concrete slab from Advanced Concrete of $9,567. The project will be funded by the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services budget.
OPIOID SETTLEMENT
As part of its consent calendar the city also approved a resolution for the city to be eligible for settlement funds from national opioid litigation. The settlement will result in potentially $2.2 billion to the state with funds also being distributed to cities and counties.
PISTACHIO, ALMOND GROVE DELAYED
A public hearing was scheduled on an application to grow pistachios and almonds on 73 acres at the southeast corner of Reid and Lime. But at the request of the applicants, the item was pulled from the agenda.