The long held tradition of Las Posadas will not be halted this year. At least not on Dolores Herrera-Vargas' watch.
The cultural tradition of Las Posadas has been in Herrera-Vargas' family for as long as she can remember. Las Posadas commemorates the journey that Joseph and Mary made from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of a safe refuge where Mary could give birth to baby Jesus.
“The peregrinos and peregrinas follow and sing,” said Herrera-Vargas. “They get together at a house where they ask for shelter, and then it is denied. They sing until they are accepted, and then they spend the night. Before it was always singing with the candles that we would carry down the streets, but this year everything is totally different. This year I will be in charge of doing the praying, but it will all be done over the phone, until the 24th.”
The Las Posadas celebration starts on December 16 and ends December 24.
“People will ask to have the Posada at there house, so we stay there that night. We pray and sing, and they offer us drinks. The next day we come back and do the same thing,” said Herrera-Vargas.
“The last Posada, which is one the 24th, will have a big feast and people will stay a long time and sing Christmas songs.”
On Christmas Eve, the Las Posadas celebration is wrapped up with the carrying of a Jesus figurine to an altar, where he remains until January 6.
“On January 6, we all come back and pray where we left the Jesus,” said Herrera-Vargas. “We sing, we pray, and then we put him away for the year.”
Herrera-Vargas usually celebrates the tradition with her siblings, 10 in total although only seven are living, but she says others will call her to have her come over to their house and pray. While she lives in Santa Rosa, Herrera-Vargas says she travels to the area to continue her family's tradition and to see her 11 grandchildren.
“It's been a tradition with our family and our culture,” said Herrera-Vargas. “It started with my grandparents, and then my parents followed the tradition. In 1985, my mom passed away and left me the tradition to follow through with. Ever since then I have been doing it with all my brothers and sisters. We do it all.”
After her mother passed away, Herrera-Vargas decided to carry the tradition herself, and uses the prayer pages that her mother once carried and used. The pages, which came from an original prayer book, have now been laminated for safe keeping.
“These are the prayers she had, and she gave them to me just before she passed away,” said Herrera-Vargas. “I promised my mom I would keep this tradition until I couldn't do it anymore. I've told my family members that if anything were to ever happen, that they would follow through.”
Herrera-Vargas is dedicating the Las Posadas celebration to the family members that cannot join her this year.
“We always dedicate it to somebody, and this year I would like to dedicate it to all of my family members who may be going through an illness right now,” said Herrera-Vargas.
While she can't be in the presence of her family this year, Herrera-Vargas' hopes are high that next year she will be able to celebrate this tradition in-person with her family.
“I just pray to God that everything will stabilize, because it is hard when you have a family and you're used to being all united,” said Herrera-Vargas. “We are a very united family, all of my brothers and sisters. We are so, so close, and right now there is nothing that we can do. Things will work out, and next year will be a different year, hopefully. But, as a family, we are going to keep on going. This tradition will stay forever.”