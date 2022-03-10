Here's one description of the Muller House:
“On the corner of Morton Avenue and E Street, this residence stands as one of the most examples of restoration and preservation in Porterville. The large lot provides for an excellent view of both major elevations. Although not a textbook example of any particular style, it illustrates the creativity of combining various elements.
“Due to its large scale, certain Queen Anne strategies have been added to a crafsman bungalow style philosophy. The low pitched, slightly flared hipped roof follows the basic plan with exposed rafters serving a horizontal balance to a taller scheme of the general plan. The facade is broken up by the corner the corner tower and the projecting interior space at the southeast corner, illustrating the Queen Anne strategy for reducing large facade areas.
“The corner tower exhibits an upper row of double-hung windows, similar to the slightly recessed lower portion and illustrates the “witch-cap” conical roof incorporated into the low pitched roof line. The central portion of the facade reflects a vernacular arrangement with the hipped romer and projecting flat topped hip providing the porch space as well as an exterior, second level terrace, reminiscent of the Spanish bungalow style.
“An additional porch and terrace provides a west entry and like the front terrace is supported by three classic columns which define each corner. The intermediate veranda, with its sold railing, accents the cylindrical corner and provides an overview of the well-groomed landscaping, Slight geometrical reliefs ornament the upper terrace railings and columns provide additional ornamentation on each of the corner projects and flank the slightly recessed entry of the main terrace.
Decorative window panes offer further, unique detailing, as do the small spires marking roof peaks. A mall brick planter and fence have been added recently but those in now way detract from the orignal scheme or design.”