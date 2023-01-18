Porterville Police reported it has arrested another suspect accused of illegally having a P80 “ghost gun” firearm.
Samuel Sanchez, 31 of Porterville, was arrested.
Early Sunday morning at about 3:20, a Porterville Police Patrol Officer observed a vehicle speeding through a residential neighborhood. A traffic enforcement stop was conducted, resulting with the vehicle stopping in the area of Main Street and Locust Avenue.
During the contact with the driver, Sanchez, he displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. Sanchez was evaluated and it was determined he was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Sanchez was arrested without incident for DUI and pursuant to arrest a vehicle inspection was conducted. As a result of the search, a fully loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun was located within the vehicle.
The firearm was determined to be a “P80” firearm and the magazine contained 10 live 9 mm rounds. Sanchez was found to be a convicted felon, as well as being a previously deported felon. Sanchez was prohibited from possessing the above-mentioned items.
Sanchez remains in custody and was booked at the South County Detention Facility. He's being held in lieu of $35,000.