Dennis Johnston is a scenic photographer. His photography is on display from now until January 11at the Porterville Art Association, 151 North Main Street.
His reception is on Friday December 4 from 6-8 p.m. Porterville Strings will provide live entertainment under the direction of Pamela Aucutt.
Johnston is a photographer. He was born in Exeter and grew up on a farm between Strathmore and Porterville, where his family grew peaches, cotton, and oranges. He graduated from Strathmore High School.
He remembers his mother always had cameras around and that they had an early 16mm movie camera. “I am a native of the Central Valley who specializes in landscape and scenic photography of the West (especially California) including mountains, sunrises, sunsets, waterfalls, wildflowers, lakes, and beaches.”
Johnston attended college in Southern California, then graduate from schools in Tacoma, Wash., and Chicago before returning to the Porterville area. He studied both history and theology and earned a bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree.
For many years, he has been a teacher and administrator for the William Maguy School of Education, the education division of Proteus, Inc., where he now serves as Dean of Education. For the last 15 years, he has also taught history, geography, and research/writing as an adjunct professor at Fresno Pacific University.
Johnston's interest in photography began in earnest about 20 years ago and is tied to his great love of nature, especially of California. Another connection was a Central California geography class he taught for many years at Fresno Pacific. He wanted to be able to demonstrate to his students the beauty of their own area.
He also realized often when he was out in nature at particularly beautiful times, there was no one else around to experience the moment. Through photography, he's able to share those moments with others. Johnston has recently opened The Sierra Gallery and Boutique in Springville, which features his photography.
“When I am not taking and sharing photographs, too fun to actually call it a job, I am a professor from Central California, and even some of what I teach gives me a wonderful excuse for getting out into the hills, valleys, and mountains of California,” Johnston said. I also love to explore and have often wandered far from home by wondering what is around the next bend, and the next. Many of these photos answer that curiosity.”
Music will be provided by Porterville Strings, a local non-profit organization under the direction of Aucutt. “We are passionate about music and its formative value in the lives of young and old, and are equally excited for you to partner with us,' Aucutt said. “Our group is a collaborative effort between the local branch of the American Association of University Women, student faculty from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, the Porterville College Music Department, the Porterville Unified School District, and local musicians and supporters who have generously given their time, talents, and resources to provide a low-cost, challenging, and rewarding opportunity for local music students to improve their skills.
The idea for the program began in summer of 2008 in Porterville where a former townie brought home a vision for its music students. Porterville has long since been a city that has valued and fought for its performing arts education, carrying the belief that any child deserves the benefit and luxury of music in their lives.”
This event is free and is open to the public. In compliance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention anyone attending this event must wear a cloth mask that completely covers the nose and mouth secured with ties or ear loops and practice social distancing. There's free parking in the front and rear of the gallery.