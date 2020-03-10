Demolition of the Porterville Public Library should begin soon.
The demolition of the library could begin as soon as this week. Once that happens, Porterville City Firefighters can return to Station 1 which is adjacent to the library. Porterville City Firefighters returned to work last week after the fire that destroyed the library on February 18. Porterville City Firefighters Patrick Jones and Ray Figueroa died battling the blaze.
But for the time being all of the Porterville City Firefighter actions have been operating out of Station 2 on Newcomb.
Due to the valiant efforts of the Porterville City Firefighters and Firefighters from numerous other agencies, the fire didn’t damage any other buildings that surrounded the library, including Station 1 and City Hall.
But while the Station 1 building against the library is secure, City Manager John Lollis said the city is still being extremely cautious as far as when Porterville City Firefighters can return to Station 1. City officials state the Firefighters are obviously anxious to return to the Station.
Meanwhile the library has extended the date for drop offs to continue at 298 N. Main at the building where Hoagies was formerly located to March 14 until further notice. Drop offs are accepted at that location from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.