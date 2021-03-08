It looks like the recall election seeking to replace Governor Gavin Newsom will happen and if it does there will certainly be a lot of candidates seeking to run against him.
And at least one Democrat with a number of unique proposals said he plans to run against Newsom. He also has ties to Porterville.
Armando Perez-Serrato of Orange County says he will run against Newsom. Among his major initiatives would be to no longer charge a state income tax on those earning less than $100,000 a year. And he would require all employers to provide PPO health/vision/dental plans to all employees, including part-time employees. He also said he would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
He said to assist businesses with the added cost of these requirements, he would provide a $5 tax deduction on each hour worked and a $5 refundable tax cred per employee to help pay for health benefits provided. He added small businesses would keep 5 percent of the sales/tourism tax they charge on products and services.
He said he would end state COVID-19 restrictions for schools, businesses, cities and counties. He also said he would provide Californians $3,000 stimulus checks.
He also said he would turn airports into mass vaccination sites and would prioritize those who receive vaccines based on being a U.S. citizen and their sector of work. He added he would provide mortgage/rent/lease assistance for California residents and small businesses. And he said he would implement a “full” trade embargo on products made in China and Hong Kong.
He's also calling to “close” the southern border with Mexico through modernization in which every vehicle and person would be checked when entering or leaving California. He would install a toll of $40 per car and $20 per adult.
He also would strengthen penalties for anyone who commits a crime during the pandemic, calling it a “Pandemic Enhancement,” adding misdemeanors would be increased to a felony.
As far as tourism and hospitality he said he would charge a 20 percent tax on those from out of state and 30 percent for those who come from out of the country, with businesses retaining 5 percent for each of those guests who stay here.
He also said he would make homeless encampments illegal and would remove tents from places such as public sidewalks and parks.
As far as education, Perez-Serrato said he would expand pell grants as part of an effort to reduce the costs of going to college and would implement a student loan forgiveness program.
As far as the state's water issues, he said he would build a fresh water pipeline he would like to go from Canada to Southern California. He said that would assist in mitigating wildfires, would refill state aquifers and reservoirs and would provide fresh drinking water.
He also said he would create a “giant” sprinkler system throughout the state. He said he would “take a proactive approach against drought and fires.”
Perez-Serrato said he was once stranded in Porterville and residents here gave him a ride to the bus station to help him return to his home in Orange, Calif. He added one of the people who helped him was a teacher at a local elementary school.
It looks like supporters of replacing Newsom are well on their way to achieving the 1.5 million verified signatures for the recall election to happen. There would be no primary election in a recall election.
The recall election would ask two questions. The first would be if one is in favor of the recall. If a majority of voters say yes, then the second question asking voters to vote for one candidate from a long list of candidates who would be on the ballot would go into effect.
The candidate with the most votes — and a majority of votes wouldn't be needed — would then be elected Governor.
Among the major Republican candidates who said they will run against Newsom are former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer and businessman John Cox.