Tule River Tribal Public Health Officer Dr. Eric Coles reported on Wednesday there have been seven new cases of COVID-19 found in the last week on the Tule River Indian Reservation.
He added he believed the cases were likely the Delta variant. Cole issued a statement saying those who have yet to be vaccinated are at high risk, adding vaccines are safe and effective against the Delta variant. Those on the reservation who need to be vaccinated can call 853-6123 to make an appointment.
Cole also stated Tule River Public Health Authority guidelines require everyone wear masks when indoors on the reservation, even those who are vaccinated.
A Public Health Authority Event Assessment form is required for any event or gathering on the reservation with more than 25 people.
COVID-19 testing is also available for all those on the reservation for free Monday through Friday at the Tule River Indian Health Center. No appointment is necessary.
The Tule River Public Health Authority also reported the number of cases in the last week is the most cases since June 2. The authority also added as of Wednesday only 21 percent of the reservation, 202 people, had been fully vaccinated.
Sierra View Medical Center also reported an increase of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The hospital reported it had seven COVID-19 patients and three patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View also reported five of its 10 ICU beds were in use.
Last week Tulare County Health and Human Services reported the number of Delta variant cases had tripled in less than two weeks. On July 2 there were eight Delta variant cases reported in Tulare County but that number increased to 24 by July 15.
On Wednesday, The county health department also reported the county again had surpassed another unfortunate milestone. Due to the changing criteria of “presumed” and “confirmed” cases, the county has surpassed a total of 50,000 cases more than once before but had been below 50,000 cases for a while.
The health department reported on Wednesday the county went back above 50,000 cases. Since March 11, 2020, Tulare County has now officially had 50,074 cases. The county reported an increase of 68 cases over the last week. Another 42 cases were added as the result of an adjustment to the data.
But the number of active cases in Tulare County has continued to remain relatively low. As of Wednesday the county health department reported there were 182 active cases.