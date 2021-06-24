Tulare County Public Health has identified and confirmed the first known case of the COVID-19 Delta variant found in a Tulare County resident.
The case was identified through genomic sequencing conducted by the Tulare County Public Health Laboratory.
There’s evidence the Delta variant is associated with increased transmission of COVID-19 and may moderately decrease response to antibody treatments against COVID-19 infection. Additional information about tracking variants in California is provided by the California Department of Public Health and can be found at: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/COVID-Variants.aspx.Information on variants across the U.S. can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/variant-surveillance/variant-info.html.
It’s imperative individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 contact their health care provider to be tested and speak with representatives from Tulare County Public Health when contacted to help slow the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19 variants.
“Considering the national trend, we’ve been aware of the variants being present in our state as well as surrounding counties,” Tulare County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught said. “We need to continue the important safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, and it is especially important for unvaccinated individuals to wear a face covering or mask while in any public indoor setting.”