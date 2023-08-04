Del Oro Water Company issued a response letter on Friday in the wake of customers' complaints they're not receiving the most basic resource needed that the company is supposed to be providing: water.
But in the letter from Del Oro Director of of Corporate Accounting and Regulatory Affairs, Janice Hanna, Del Oro stated “there is ample water” if conservation measures are taken. Customers in the district served by the statewide private company disagreed with that assessment during a town hall meeting on Friday, July 28 at the Springville Veterans Memorial Building.
A standing room only crowd filled the building to state their frustration with Del Oro, stating they were paying $200 to $300 a month while receiving little to no water while one resident said with her flooded home, she received an $800 bill. Hanna was among those at the town hall meeting who heard customers' frustrations.
Residents who live below Springville in areas such as River Island and Montgomery Ranch are served by Del Oro.
Meanwhile State Senator Shannon Grove, who represents the Springville area, is trying to make headway in delivering water to Del Oro customers.
“Del Oro Water continues to meet with our engineers,” Hanna's letter states. “Senator Shannon Grove’s office staff is working on bottled water delivery and getting water hauled into the district. “
Hanna's letter also stated conservation needs to be emphasized. “In the mean time indoor and outdoor water conservation and achieving a 20 percent reduction in overall water use needs to be a priority,” the letter states.
The letter states as a result of the “catastrophic flood of the Tule River” that happened on March 10, Del Oro lost six wells and due to the active flooding was unable to access the destroyed mainline for 60 days in order to make the necessary mainline repairs to serve customers south of the Tule River.
“Upon completion of a temporary access road through a private property at a cost of $120,000, Del Oro was able to make the repairs,” the letter states.”During this time, our customers south of the Tule River did not have potable water from the system. For those customers, after the evacuation orders were lifted on March 13th, we were able to start supplying bottled water directly to customers that we purchased locally.
“In addition, we constructed a potable water filling station that was installed near the River Island Country Club on March 15th. The first of several bottled water shipments arrived on March 18th, and were supplied from a staging point at the River Island Country Club.”
The letter states on March 15 Del Oro worked with the state to secure approval to deliver irrigation water to customers below the Tule River. The letter states on March 20 the State Division of Drinking water cleared the use of water by Del Oro customers for bathing, hand washing and laundry.
Of the six wells that were damaged, three “were abandoned due to severe damage and/or affected by
flooding and erosion of the access road.”
Del Oro stated the other three are expected to be back line within the next two weeks and will produce about 70 gallons per minute.
Del Oro stated its seven remaining wells were able to manage the demand since March “until temperatures and outdoor water use spiked in June. Since then, our wells have continued to struggle to meet the current demand.”
Del Oro stated it's running those wells 23 to 24 hours a day. “Customers most affected who are reporting periodic water interruptions are in the higher elevations of the gravity-fed water system,' Del Oro stated.
Hanna in the letter then maintained Del Oro is providing an adequate water supply – if conservation is done.
“With approximately 8,940,500 gallons of water delivered in the month of July resulting in 298,000
gallons of potable water delivered daily for 411 customers, there is ample water for human
consumption, cooking, and sanitary purposes, if we make indoor water use a priority over outdoor
watering,” the letter states.
Del Oro stated it has also implemented Stage 2 water conservation in which it's requesting customers to reduce water use by 20 percent. “Without indoor and outdoor water conservation, water shortages and/or outages throughout the day will continue into the near future,” the letter stated.
Grove posted on her Facebook page on Thursday she's working to met Del Oro customers water needs.
“The water crisis in Springville is an urgent issue that I am working to address immediately to ensure that community members have access to drinking water,” Grove posted.
“I have requested assistance from local and state departments, in addition to other sources that can deliver water while long-term solutions are also underway. I am beyond thankful for everyone who is willing to work together and provide this urgent need for our community members.”