Accomplishments were recognized on Wednesday morning as Porterville College (PC) hosted the first day of their drive-thru graduation ceremony in the Jamison Stadium parking lot. Hundreds of students came out to collect their degrees, with some students collecting more than one degree.
Even though the day was beginning to warm-up, at precisely 8 a.m. the first car rolled into the parking lot from the Main Street entrance, and behind it followed a long line of college graduates, each in their own vehicle.
Unlike the local high school graduations where students were asked to leave their vehicles to walk, PC graduates stayed inside their cars the entire ceremony and were handed their degrees through their windows, before driving through to the exit on College Avenue. Security officers were directing all exiting traffic to Plano Street.
While some graduates casually drove through the ceremony alone, others opted to bring their entire families. A handful of graduates even chose to come dressed in their cap and gowns.
Pomp and Circumstance did not play in the background. Instead, catchy feel good songs were blasted through the Jamison Stadium speakers and even had a few of the PC staff members grooving to the beat.
To celebrate each graduate, PC staff lined the designated drive-thru pathway and yelled their congratulations t each student that passed. Some students yelled back, especially at their favorite professors, while others just laughed and waved out of their windows. PC President Dr. Claudia Habib positioned herself right before the table where degrees were handed out, and with her phone in hand, captured photos of each graduate, even stopping to take selfies with some of them.
The first day of PC’s drive-thru graduation ceremony was for the students whose last names begin with the letters A-L. With more than 650 graduates to celebrate and 876 degrees to give out in total, the second and final day of the PC graduation ceremony begins this morning. Graduates with last names beginning with the letters M-Z are asked to show up at anytime between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to receive their degrees.