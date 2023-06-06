Two suspects in the execution-style massacre in which six people were killed earlier this year in Goshen made their first court appearance together on Tuesday in Visalia.
A brief court hearing was held in which both Noah Beard, 25, and Angel Uriate, 35, appeared. The hearing was held to set a date for a preliminary hearing.
Judge Jennifer Shirk set the preliminary hearing for October 24. Shirk stated she expected to the preliminary hearing to last two days.
Both Beard and Uriate entered pleas of not guilty at hearings earlier this year. Both are being held without bail.
Both face multiple charges of homicide for the Goshen massacre. Uriate has also been charged in federal court for assault on a federal officer.
During “Operation Nightmare” on February 3 that was held to apprehend Beard and Uriate, Uriate is accused of engaging in gun battle with ATF agents. It was reported Uriate was wounded during the gun fight.
It's also expected Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward will seek the death penalty in the case although Ward has made no announcement concerning any decision to seek the death penalty.
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux stated in the past his intention to lobby Governor Gavin Newsom for state law to call for the use of the death penalty when children are murdered.
Among the six people who were killed were Alissa Parraz, 16, and her 10-month old, Nycholas Parraz. Beard is accused of killing Alissa Parraz and her baby, Nycholas.
Others killed in the massacre were 72-year-old Rosa Parraz, 19-year-old Marcos Parraz, 52-year-old Eladia Parraz and 50-year-old Jennifer Analla. The six were killed during the massacre in the early morning of January 23 on Harvard Avenue in Goshen.