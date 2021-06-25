Nearly all of the properties participating in the State Office of Emergency's debris removal program damaged or destroyed by the Sequoia Complex have been cleared of debris.
There were 141 homes and properties in Tulare County damaged or destroyed by the Sequoia Complex who participated in the state's Consolidated Debris Removal program. All the debris from 137 of the 141 properties or 97.2 percent has been cleared. Materials such as burned metal, concrete, ash and contaminated soil were removed from the properties.
In addition all 276 properties damaged or destroyed by the Creek Fire in Fresno County participating in the program have had all of their debris removed. Earlier, all 24 properties participating in the program in Madera County have had their debris removed.
Statewide of the 5,991 properties damaged or destroyed by wildfires in 2020, 3,774 signed up to have the remains of their homes, other structures and hazardous trees cleared by the state. As of Friday afternoon, state-managed crews have cleared burned metal, concrete, ash and contaminated soil from 3,636 properties or 96 percent.
Those affected by the wildfires have the option to either use their own contractor at their own expense or enroll in the state-managed program at no cost. Those who use their own contract are also still bound by state guidelines.
The state program is administered by the California Department of Resources, Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) and the state Office of Emergency Services in collaboration with 25 participating counties.
Before homeowners can begin rebuilding, cleared properties need additional work including having separate contractors collect soil sample for verification at a state certified laboratory that they meet state environmental health and safety standards.
Contractors then can install erosion control measures. Certified arborists must also assess wildfire-damaged trees in danger of falling on public areas for removal by separate contractors.
State officials then inspect the property to verify all competed work meets state standards. Debris officials submit a final inspection report to local officials to approve the property for reconstruction.
As of Tuesday fifty-eight percent of 283 Fresno County properties or 164 properties, who participated in the full debris removal program or just the hazardous tree part of the program have completed the entire post-debris process and can seek approval from Fresno County for reconstruction.
Debris officials returned the properties to county officials after they completed the entire post-debris removal steps of soil testing, erosion control, the removal of fire-damaged trees in danger of falling on public infrastructure, final walkthrough by debris officials and final sign-off.
Fifty-four percent of the properties in Madera County, 13, are now ready to be approved by Madera County for reconstruction. There are still no properties in Tulare County that have reached the stage of county approval for reconstruction.
Property owners can track the data on the Debris Operations Dashboard available at the following link https://wildfirerecovery.caloes.ca.gov/current-incidents/august-september-2020-fires/debris-operations-dashboard/. The dashboard is updated every hour and provides users with the ability to search by county or address.
It was reported at the June 15 Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting the entire cleanup process for properties participating in the state program should be completed by August 1.
At the June 15 Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting it was reported there are still more than 30 properties affected by the Sequoia Complex that didn't participate in the state program in which debris removal will need to be done. Those properties can no longer be included in the state program.
The board approved the action to extend the deadline for those not in the state program to apply for a private alternative debris removal program at the owner's expense to July 31 and for the deadline for the cleanup of those properties to be completed to be extended to May 31, 2022.
If property owners don't apply, the county would then need to begin an abatement process with the cost estimated at $100,000 per property. With more than 30 properties, that cost could be in the $3 million range.
Abatement would need to be done, otherwise FEMA funds allocated to the county would be jeopardized. It was also reported there's a chance for property owners who have the cleanup done at their own expense to be partially reimbursed, but the entire process would need to be completed by October.