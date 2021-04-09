Two debris clean-up crews arrived in Sequoia Complex burn scar areas on Friday. Community members in those burn scar areas are asked to use extra caution.
Crews are using heavy equipment and will be traveling on roadways as they accomplish their work. Tulare County Office of Emergency Services Manager Andrew Lockman said, “We are looking forward to seeing significant cleanup activities now that the winter season has ended. Cleanup activities are ramping up and crews will continue to be in the area for the next several weeks until cleanup is complete. We are moving forward and eager to get on with the business of rebuilding.”