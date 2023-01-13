During a special meeting of the Sierra View Medical Center Board of Directors on Thursday afternoon the board fell into a deadlock vote on the two qualified candidates interviewed for the vacant board seat representing District 3.
After no potential electorates were on the ballot for the seat, the board sought applications from the public to fill the vacancy. The board received four applications, however two of the applicants didn’t qualify as they lived outside of the district.
But on Tuesday afternoon two candidates were before the board to be interviewed. Greg Shelton and Hans Kashyap both stood before the dais to explain why they were qualified for the position and what they would bring to the board if appointed.
“My experience base goes beyond health care, beyond engineering, economic analysis, forecasting, top down strategic planning, engineering ship surveys, and finding different ways of coming up with solutions,” said Kashyap.
Shelton said he brought something much simpler to the table.
“You know what I bring honestly,” said Shelton. “Diversity and approachability. The reality of it is, for a while there you had a pretty monochromatic board. You had a bunch of doctors, which is good, and don't get me wrong, that's great, but I think people get intimidated and nervous coming here.”
Director Dr. Gaurang Pandya asked the candidates, if elected, what one of their specific goals for the hospital would be while serving on the board.
“The board has five members so it would be our goal, not my goal,” said Kashyap. “And the goal should be to make sure the hospital thrives. If it is in the red, to come up with cost cutting measures to raise profitability.”
Shelton was more focused on generating revenue.
“First we've got to pull ourselves back from the precipice,” said Shelton. “We need to get that under control… We’ve got to figure out a way to generate revenue.”
After filtering through a few more questions, the candidates were given the opportunity to ask their own questions of the board of directors, to which Kashyap asked how important it is to have a board who works in unison to better the hospital.
“I have been on the board for two years now and it has been a challenge to say the least,” said Board chairman Dr. Bindsagar Reddy. “I would like to see that the board is united on one or two votes on quality healthcare provided by the hospital and we can only have that if the board is functional.”
When it came time for the board to vote between the two candidates, the board was split. Shelton received two votes and two were given to Kashyap. Board Attorney Alex Reed-Krase explained if the board couldn’t make a unified decision, they could revisit the matter at their next meeting, giving each board member time to further review the candidates and their interviews. Reed-Krase said if the board can’t make a decision, the matter would go before the Board of Supervisors during a future meeting.
Pandya made a motion to appoint Shelton to the seat, but the motion died after receiving no support.
Reddy moved to appoint Kashyap, which was seconded by Vice Chairman Liberty Lomeli. When it went to vote, the board couldn’t make a unified decision and the dais was deadlocked in a 2-2 vote with Pandya and board member Areli Martinez voting against the motion.
This matter will be taken back up by the Sierra View Medical Center Board of Directors at their regular meeting scheduled for January 24.