There are only two days left to register for the Rib Cook-Off to be held as part of Pioneer Days, which will be held on Saturday, October 8 on Main Street between Centennial Park and City Hall.
Those interested have just today and until 5:30 p.m. Thursday to enter the cook-off. Those interested can register at the following link: https://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/departments/parks___leisure/special_events/pioneer_days/ribcookoff.php
Those interested can also register in person at the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Office at 15 E. Thurman Avenue. Entry fee is $100 and entrants will be provided with 10 racks of ribs to cook.
The cook-off sponsored by the Porterville Fraternal Order of Eagles will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, October 8.
First place will be awarded $500, second place will be awarded $400 and third place will be awarded $300. A trophy will also be presented to the People's Choice winner.
For more information call Tonya, 559-791-7697.