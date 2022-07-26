A large crowd showed up at the special Porterville City Council meeting on Monday to make sure the council does what it has always done in the past and that's to conduct the selection of Monte Reyes' replacement in a public manner.
The council will do just that as it will eventually conduct interviews to fill the city council position left vacant by Reyes in a public manner. The council approved the process in which it used last summer when Lawana Tate was eventually selected to replace Daniel Penaloza, who resigned, on the council.
The City of Porterville is now accepting applications to replace Reyes. City Manager John Lollis said applications were brought to Monday night's meeting just in case there was anybody there who wanted to apply. The city was also scheduled to provide information on the application process on its website today.
The council also set a deadline of 5 p.m. August 10 for anyone interested to apply to replace Reyes. At its regular meeting a week from today, August 2, the council will consider questions it will ask during the interview process.
During the public comment period it was stated the council needed to make sure the interviews were conducted in open session.
That was the process that was done last year when Tate was selected and Tate talked about that process. “What you're suggesting has already been done,” said Tate about the interviews being conducted in open session when she was eventually selected. “Because I'm here as a result of that policy.”
Vice Mayor Kellie Carrillo also spoke in favor of the interview process that was done last year. “I feel like that's the most fair with what we've been faced with,” she said.
Mayor Martha A. Flores also talked about the process being done in a public manner, referring to it as something “which has been done and always has been done in the past.”
Councilman Milt Stowe moved to do the interview process as it has been done in the past and Flores seconded the motion. The motion carried on a 4-0 vote.
Under the city charter the council has 30 days to replace Reyes so it has until August 19 as Reyes turned in his resignation on July 19. Three of the four council members must vote to approve a candidate to replace Reyes.
If the council is unable to do that then it will be up to Flores as mayor to decide how Reyes is replaced. The council has another regular meeting on August 16 but only has until August 19 to come to a consensus on choosing Reyes' replacement.
So it's very well possible, another special meeting could be scheduled sometime during August 13-15. Carrillo said she was going to be out of town August 10-12 and wanted to be there for the interviews.
And the council could schedule a special meeting on August 17, 18 or 19. It's a definite possibility a special meeting could be needed, especially if there are a number of candidates who apply.
If there are a number of candidates it would be difficult to do the interviews and select a candidate at the August 16 meeting, especially when there will be other business conducted. “We want to spend the time with the candidates,” Flores said.
Stowe, Carrillo, Flores and Reyes were all involved in the process of selecting Tate last year. But they couldn't come to a consensus within the 30-day deadline to replace Penaloza, so it was Reyes, who was the mayor at the time, who selected Tate.
Reyes represented district 4 so those who are interested in replacing Reyes must live in district 4. Those who live in the current district 4 that was established as a result of redistricting that was approved by the council earlier this year are eligible. The candidate who's selected will serve out Reyes' term which ends with the November 24 election.
Reyes had missed the last several meetings and he requested a reorganization of the council in which he would no longer serve as mayor early this year. It was announced at the January 18 meeting Reyes had to leave due to an emergency and he was unable to attend the February 1 meeting.
The reorganization was then conducted at the February 15 meeting in which Reyes attended and the council selected Flores as mayor.
“After eight years of service to the community of Porterville I am resigning my seat on the Porterville City Council effective today, 7/19/22, at 5:30 p.m. PDT,” Reyes wrote in his resignation letter. “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to represent Porterville locally, regionally, in Sacrament, and in Washington D.C.
“Working alongside such wonderful community members, staff and colleagues on the dais has been an honor. I wish you all the best as I move into the next chapter of my life.”
Penaloza has since been charged with crimes against a minor. His trial has been scheduled to begin October 24.