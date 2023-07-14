Those who have been impacted by the flooding have until just Thursday, July 20 to apply FEMA and Small Business Administration aid.
The federal government has already extended the deadline to apply for FEMA aid once and that's something that rarely happens. Flood victims should not count on another extension. If they don't file by July 20 they risk losing the chance of ever being considered for aid.
State Senator Melissa Hurtado, who represents the 16th district that includes Porterville, other government leaders, the county of Tulare and the city of Porterville have worked continuously to encourage local flood victims to apply for FEMA and SBA aid, but many people still have not taken advantage of these disaster relief programs.
Residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that began February 21 can apply for FEMA assistance. Federal assistance under FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program was made available to those eligible in the following disaster-designated counties:
Butte, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Mono, Monterey, Nevada, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Tulare and Tuolumne. Those who live in one of the designated counties and had their home was damaged by the severe storms may either receive funds to aid with its repair or if it’s unlivable an offer of funds for temporary housing. The Individual Assistance Program also can provide funds to those eligible to replace clothing, furniture, or other contents of the home.
FEMA also encourages those to apply for a disaster loan from the Small Business Administration, the federal government’s main source of disaster funding for long-term rebuilding. Not everyone will be eligible for an SBA loan or will want one, but the process opens other avenues to FEMA funds that finance additional disaster-related needs, such as medical and dental expenses, transportation, essential household items and childcare.
Applying for FEMA can be done by calling 800-621-3362. The FEMA Helpline is open from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Spanish-speaking operators and interpreters for many other languages are available. Those who use a video relay service, captioned telephone service, or other communication services, must provide FEMA the specific number assigned for that service.
Registeration for FEMA assistance can be done by at DisasterAssistance.gov, or the FEMA mobile app. The following will be needed:
Social Security number; Current phone number; Address of the damaged home, including zip code; Description of the damage; Current mailing or email address; Bank account number and routing number for direct deposit of funds; If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.
FEMA can help with locating important information and help identify ways to verify one's information. FEMA assistance may potentially provide funds to help start the recovery process.
For the latest information on California’s recovery from the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides, visit FEMA.gov/disaster/4699. Also follow twitter.com/Cal_OES, facebook.com/CaliforniaOES, @FEMARegion9/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.