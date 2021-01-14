The deadline to sign up for Porterville Unified School District Pathways is fast approaching. Students interested in joining a Pathway when they enter high school have until 12 p.m. on Friday to submit their application. Applications can be found at pathways.portervilleschools.org.
For those who have changed their mind about attending a Pathway or want to select a different first or second choice, call the PUSD Pathways Office at 559-793-2437 and make the request before the application deadline of 12 p.m. Friday.
There are a total of 14 Pathways available and information about each Pathway is also available on the Pathways’ website.
The Pathways are Academy of Careers in Education (ACE), Computer Operations & Development Education (CODE) and Academy of Law, Justice and Ethics (LJE) at Granite Hills; Academy of Engineering (AOE) and Academy of Performing Arts (APA) at Harmony Magnet Academy; Academy of Hospitality (AH!), Environmental Science Academy (ESA), Manufacturing and Construction Technology Academy (MCTA) and Multimedia and Technology Academy (MTA) at Monache; Academy of Energy and Resource Occupations (AERO), Partnership Academy of Business (PAB) and Porterville Academy of Health Sciences (PAHS) at Porterville; Academy of Military Leadership and Aviation at Porterville Military Academy; and Academy of Emerging Agricultural Technology (EAT) at Strathmore.