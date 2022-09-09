The deadline to nominate those for the Porterville Chamber of Commerce's annual awards is today.
Nominations are being accepted for Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Youth of the Year, Community Service Project of the Year and Small and Large Business of the Year.
Nomination forms are available online at www.portervillechamber.org. The Chamber will recognize outstanding individuals, students, and businesses in the greater Porterville area its Annual Ceremony on Friday, November 18.
Specific guidelines and criteria must be met for each nomination. Each nominee must be actively involved in the community and possess ethical, innovative, and leadership qualities.
Specific award criteria are as follows: Man/Woman of the Year: The nominated person must be actively engaged in community, civic, humanitarian, cultural, educational, chamber, youth or professional activities that have had an impact on the community or a segment of the community; demonstrate outstanding civic, business and professional leadership; possess admirable qualities, such as integrity, honesty, commitment to community; and be active in Porterville and or the greater Porterville area. Current members of the Chamber’s board of directors are ineligible.
Small/Large Business of the Year: The business must be located within the city limits of Porterville or the greater Porterville area. It must demonstrate community support, civic participation, and charitable contributions. The business must be considered an asset to the business community, practice above reproach, and practice business innovation and job creation. -
Community Service Project of the Year: The project may be sponsored by one or more local community organizations and need not be members of the Porterville Chamber. The project must demonstrate a benefit to the overall community or to a segment of the community. It must be innovative and provide a needed service in the community.
Youth of the Year: Each local high school may nominate two students. The student must be a high school senior and resident of Porterville or the greater Porterville area; be active in the community, campus, or in community involvement. The student should have an above-average academic achievement, 3.0 GPA or better; and possess admirable qualities such as motivation, integrity, honesty, and commitment to the community.
For more information, contact the Porterville Chamber at 784-7502 or info@portervillechamber.org.