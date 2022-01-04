A dead body was found in an orchard in Terra Bella, the Tulare County Sheriff's Department reported on Tuesday.
Just before noon Tuesday, TCSO Deputies received a call from a citizen field workers had found a man dead in an orchard near Avenue 108 and Road 184 in Terra Bella. When deputies arrived, they determined the man was dead.
Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Sergeant Bryan Clower or Detective Jose Melendez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218, or send anonymous information by sending a text or email toTCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.