Thursday was an educational and entertaining day for the children at the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Summer Day Camp program, who received a special reptile show from E&M Reptile Family. Eric Johnson, owner of E&M Reptile Family, was grateful to be able to bring a handful of his animals to the children on Thursday inside the gymnasium at Santa Fe Elementary School.
Johnson shared Thursday’s show was the ninth show he had done in four and a half months, which is unusual for him. Since the pandemic had shut down most of his major events during this part of the year, Johnson said he had to pick up a part-time job in town so he could care for more than 60 animals he has at home.
“I’ve been doing this for 15 years,” said Johnson. “Being self-employed is like you've never worked. We struggled through and carried on. We put one foot in front of the other and we’re still moving on. But what I know is this, I’m here today. I get to do what I love today and I’m so grateful to our Porterville Parks and Leisure folks. I’m so excited to be here today, and just so grateful.”
Johnson began Thursday’s show by asking for two volunteers from the audience. Once the volunteers were in front of the group and facing their peers, Johnson reached in one of his many containers to pull out the first animal of the show, a large tarantula. Johnson explained tarantulas have venom, and that when bitten it feels like a bee sting. He also taught the children about a tarantula's exoskeleton, and explained their bones grow on the outside of their skin rather than the inside. The two volunteers pulled to the front were allowed to pet the tarantula, before they were given a squirt of hand sanitizer and asked to return to their seat in the audience.
Johnson asked for two different volunteers to come forward to hold some tree frogs. Johnson taught the kids about how frogs need to stay wet and if a frog’s skin tears, it could be fatal to the frogs. He also explained he rescues most of his animals and many of them come from other countries.
Next to be displayed were two of Johnson’s lizards. He didn't allow the children to hold the lizards as they were squirmy, but he did call a few of the kids up to pet the lizards and describe how they feel. The last lizard he showed was an iguana from Mexico. Johnson taught the kids the iguana is a vegetarian, and while she does bite in defense, she doesn't eat meat.
A highlight of the show was Johnson’s baby tortoises. Johnson explained the usually doesn't have babies, but around two years ago he woke up to find three baby tortoises in the pin with his larger female tortoise. He explained turtles and tortoises don't always make the greatest pets because they often grow large and out live their owners.
The most exciting part of the show for the children was when Johnson brought out two snakes. The first snake he brought out was a python that he let several children pet. He asked the kids to describe how the snake felt.
His second snake, a boa constrictor, brought a few gasps and squeals from the small kids in the crowd. He asked a majority of the children in the audience to line up in the front and then draped the snake across their line of open hands. Johnson had the kids pose for a photo, but instead of saying cheese, he asked the kids to “Say Snakeskin.”
After the photo was snapped, the children struggled a bit to hold the heavy snake up, so Johnson took the boa constrictor back into his full control and let the children pet her. He then invited the Summer Day Camp staff to come to the front and hold the snake.
To wrap the E&M Reptile Family show up, Johnson grabbed his python and had all 19 children line up into a single file line. Each child was allowed to pet the python one last time, before washing their hands and getting a snack.
E&M Reptile Family is still offering shows to the public for special events, such as birthday parties, and can be reached at 559-310-8811.
For more information about E&M Reptile Family, visit their website at http://emreptilefamily.com/index.htmlor follow them on Facebook to stay up to date with all of their current events.