Merrily Davies will present a free art demonstration on Circle Art at the Porterville Art Association's general meeting to held on Saturday February 20 at 10 a.m. This event is open to the public. Wearing a mask and practicing social distance are requirements to attend.
Davies was born in Berkeley, Calif., to her parents Alan and Verna and moved to the Central Valley as a young child when her father started teaching in the Arvin area. At 10 years old, she moved to Bakersfield with her parents and siblings Gay and Terry.
Davies attended Bakersfield schools and graduated from Foothill High School, which was a brand new school at the time and she was a member of the first graduating class. She graduated from BakersfieldCollege where she took several art classes.
She went on to attend and graduate from UC Santa Barbara where she majored in English and minored in history and French. After college she spent a year in France working au pair and speaking French.
Davies returned to California and got her teaching credential from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. She pursued her teaching career in Fort Bragg, Calif., Bakersfield, and Delano while at the same time working on her master's as a Reading Specialist and a Concentration in Art from Cal State Bakersfield.
She married Frederick Davies and was fortunate enough to be able to make several trips to England and France. Davies retired from the Delano Union Elementary School District. After retirement, she has pursued several interests such as line dancing, playing violin with Porterville Community Strings, taking art classes, music and health classes at Porterville College, and volunteering at the Porterville Art Association.
"All my life, I have loved doing art, and in elementary school and junior high art was always my favorite part of the day,” Davies said. “I would often get ribbons for my work. But upon entering high school, science and math were valued, art.....not so much.
“My mother would often encourage me by asking, 'Why don't you take an art class?' Being the dingy adolescent that I was, of course I didn't listen, although I did take art classes in junior college as electives. It was only after I began teaching that I really started to follow my mother's advice. Then I started taking as many art classes as I could, mostly at both Bakersfield and Porterville College.
“After a few years of teaching, I took a sabbatical, and in that year I took classes at Cal State Bakersfield to get my master's degree in education and a concentration in art. In my teaching career I used art and art techniques as much as possible to get my points across.
“Over the years my preferred medium was oil painting. But gradually with Joy Harvey as my teacher, Chinese brush has become my medium of choice, and kittens and cats have become my specialty. Thus, my art history in a stroke.”
Davies will be the Porterville Art Association's gallery Featured Artist from March 17-May 7, 2021. The gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10a.m.-4 p.m.
Davies has been referred to as a Renaissance woman and is long time member at the Porterville Art Association. Davies teaches art classes in quelling, has been active in the PAA's annual Bad Art Show, served as Chairwoman of the PAA's Hospitality Committee and is long time volunteer at the gallery.
It's been said there's no task too big or too small for Davies and she's known as the go-to-person to get things done at PAA. She's known as always being cheerful and for her personal charm with a smile that's courteous and contagious.
Davies has been involved in PAA's youth exhibits since 2013 when the beloved “Uncle” Bill Warner, who started the Bad Art Show, was a magician for youth. He praised her assistance and for being a great teacher.
"One word describes her — Fun," said the PAA's Che Hinojosa. “She is a friend of many abilities and interests.”