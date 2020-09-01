World famous illusionist and endurance artist David Blaine has postponed a stunt in which he plans to hang suspended in the air with weather balloons.
Blaine was originally scheduled to air his stunt, David Blaine Ascension, on Monday. In the stunt, Blaine was going to fly across the Hudson River from New Jersey to New York City and above the New York City skyline, hanging from balloons.
But Blaine said he has now decided to do the stunt in Arizona where he plans to hang 18,000 feet in the air, suspended only by 52 weather balloons. Blaine said he hoped to do the stunt either today or Wednesday and to livestream the event on his YouTube page.
Blaine recently rehearsed for the stunt in Porterville. His balloons could be seen over Porterville before he landed at Youngs Commercial Transfer near the Porterville Municipal Airport.
“David Blaine Ascension is beyond anything that I could’ve imagined,” Blaine posted on his Twitter page. “It’s also really complex so it will now take place in Arizona.”
Blaine called Arizona “the most beautiful backdrop that I’ve ever seen in my life.”