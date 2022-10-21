Alta Mira Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is again sponsoring its essay contests.
The American History Essay Contest is for fifrth through eighth grade students. The contest is open to all public, private, and home school students.
The deadline for the completed entry must be sent to an Alta Mira representative by November 7. The essay is a research paper requiring a bibliography and a title page.
Directions must be closely followed; if not, the essay will be disqualified. There will be a chapter winner for each grade.
The title of the essay is “Delegate to Second Continental Congress” which occurred during 1775-1781. Students will write as a delegate from a chosen colony during 1775-1776 and what they wish to achieve for that colony during this time.
A different American History Essay Contest is also be offered to ninth through 12th grade students. It's also a research paper requiring a title page and a bibliography.
It's entitled “Patriots of the American Revolution DAR High School Essay Contest.” It's also due on November 7 to the chapter. Directions must be followed or the work will be disqualified.
Each high school must send its choice of one essay from one student. The student is to select a figure from the era of the American Revolution, 1771-1783, and discuss how this person influenced and contributed to the founding of a new nation.
Students may volunteer to enter the grade appropriate American History Contests. All who write will earn a participation award if the essay isn't one of the chapter winners.
Separate from the essay contest school staff will choose the senior who's best qualified for the DAR Good Citizen Scholarship Contest. The DAR Good Citizens Program and Scholarship Contest is open for public or private high school seniors.
Nominations are due to the chapter by November 13. One senior at each high school is selected by a consensus among the staff based on good citizenship, grades, and activities.
Once the person is selected and has accepted the high honor of becoming the school’s Good Citizen of the year, the student must fill out part 1 which includes submitting a grade transcript and two letters of recommendation with an accounting of school and community activities, including offices held and awards received.
Students must describe briefly such areas as how they served the community, their home and their church. Students must also write brief paragraphs about future plans, then how the qualities of a good citizen (Dependability, Service, Leadership, and Patriotism) are each exemplified in their life.
Once all of that's completed, students become the DAR Good Citizen of the Year for their school The student then has a choice to take it one step further in hopes of earning a monetary award and being entered into the Chapter contest.
The choice is whether to take part in the scholarship essay which is Part 2 of the contest. The essay is not read until the student is ready to write. It's written within a two hour time frame in the presence of the proctor.
If the student is the chapter winner, or a place winner, a monetary award is given with the certificate. To qualify for a monetary award and advance to the next contest, both Parts 1 and 2 must be completed, and all directions must be followed. If directions aren't carefully followed, disqualification results.
Once these essays are received by the chapter, 3 non DAR judges will read the papers and score them. The paper with the highest score becomes the Chapter Winner.
Winners and place holders receive awards at the Student Awards Program in 2023. Meanwhile, the Chapter winner’s work is forwarded to District competition, the district winner advances to state and those who keep advancing eventually reach the national level. At each level the award becomes more prestigious.
For more information contact Pat Holly, paholly@gmail.com