A man convicted for a believed armed home invasion in Ducor in 2013 has had his sentence reduced despite the Tulare County District Attorney's Office referring to him as a “career criminal.”
Hector Salazar, 39, was sentences to nine years in prison plus five years for special enhancement for possessing a prior serious or violent felony. Salazar was convicted for the May 29, 2013 home invasion of a Ducor residence.
But on Monday in Department 6 of Tulare County Superior Court, the court granted the striking of the enhancement portion of the sentencing, thus reducing the sentence.
On May 29, 2013, Salazar and two men entered the home of a Ducor man. Upon entering, the DA's office stated they pummeled the victim and restrained his arms, legs, and vision with duct tape.
The victim later advised law enforcement he felt an alleged gun pressed to his head while the men demanded money.
After about 40 minutes, the victim, thinking the men had left after rummaging through the home, freed himself to assess what was taken. The men, however, were still present.
Now covered with a blanket, the victim again felt what he believed was a gun to his head. After a few more minutes, the men left in the victim’s truck.
Salazar pleaded to first-degree robbery with the special enhancement he possessed a prior serious or violent felony. In 2015, Salazar was sentenced to 9 years in prison plus 5 years for the special enhancement.
At Monday’s hearing, the court struck the enhancement at the behest of the Secretary of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the DA's office stated. The DA's office also stated it strongly objected to the sentence reduction.
On May 9, the CDCR Secretary sent a letter to Tulare County Superior Court advocating striking the enhancement based on “inmate Salazar’s commitment offense and in-prison conduct.”
The new re-sentencing laws in Assembly Bill 1540, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2021, permits courts to strike prior felony enhancements and reduce sentence lengths.
Prior to his 2015 conviction, Salazar had been convicted of seven felonies including burglary, receiving stolen property, stealing a car, petty theft with a prior, and residential burglary. In 2010 and 2011, Salazar was returned to custody for parole violations.
“Glaringly absent from legislation that has permitted this violent and habitual criminal to receive a new sentence is, once again, the voice of victims,” said Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward. “Truth in sentencing has been eroded in recent years by the Governor and reckless policies of lawmakers in Sacramento. Today’s action adds CDCR to the growing list of entities in California that are reducing victim’s voices to mere whispers.”
Prior to Monday's action, Salazar’s earliest parole date was September 2024. He currently remains in custody awaiting implementation of his reduced sentence.