Those who attend the Cinco de Mayo Parade on Saturday, April 20 will also have the chance to participate in another cultural event being held downtown.
The Porterville Library will celebrate Día de los niños from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30 at Centennial Park. The event will feature storytelling, face painting, games, information booths, a balloon artist, and a drawing in which those drawn must be present in order to win.
The event is free. Día is a nationally recognized initiative that emphasizes the importance of literacy for all children from all backgrounds.
The event is designed to expose children and their families to diverse books, languages and cultures. For more information on Porterville Library services and programs, call (559) 784-0177 or visit www.portervillelibrary.organd www.facebook.com/portervillelibrary.
CINCO DE MAYO PARADE
Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana, CHMA, is still seeking entries for the Cinco de Mayo Parade to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30 in downtown Porterville.
Judging will begin at 9 a.m. Applications can be picked up at OLA RAZA at 94 W. Doris Avenue. Requests for applications can also be sent to teredir@olaraza.com or be made by calling 559-359-1443. Applications can be returned to the OLA RAZA office on Doris or CHMA, P.O. Box 2043, Porterville 93258.