CVS pharmacies announced it has launched a COVID-19 vaccination program on Monday. CVS will begin administering vaccines in California on December 18.
The vaccines will be administered to more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country as part of the federal pharmacy program. CVS began the program in 12 states on Monday, with the program beginning in the District of Columbia and 36 more states, including California on December 28.
Nearly 700,000 residents in more than 15,000 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in California will receive the vaccines.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services selected CVS as one of two providers to administer COVID-19 vaccinations. CVS also has an agreement with U.S. Health and Human Services to eventually provide vaccines to the general public at its 10,000 pharmacies throughout the country in 2021.
In the initial program serving skilled nursing and assisted living facilities the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. Eventually, CVS expects to vaccinate up to four million residents and staff at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities.
“Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVS Health. “I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones.”
CVS Pharmacy teams will make three visits to each long-term care facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster. The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive. CVS Health expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in approximately 12 weeks.
The long-term care facility vaccination effort is a precursor to the eventual availability of COVID-19 vaccines at all CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability and prioritization of populations, which will be determined by states. Vaccines in a retail setting will be offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and there will be an 800 number for people without online access. CVS Pharmacy will have the capacity to administer 20–25 million shots per month.
“Vaccinating one of our most vulnerable populations is the latest milestone in our multifaceted pandemic response, which includes testing more than 10 million people for the virus since March,” stated Karen S. Lynch, Executive Vice President of CVS Health and President of Aetna, who will become the company's next President and CEO on February 1. “The eventual availability of COVID-19 vaccines in communities across the country will bring us one step closer to overcoming the most significant health challenge of our lifetime.”