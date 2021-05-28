CVS Health is offering more than 1,000 prizes through a weekly drawing over a six-week period for customers who received or plan to receive vaccines through CVS Health.
Those who have received or plan to receive vaccines may enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes beginning on June 1. Each week prizes, including grand prizes, will be awarded. CVS is offering the drawing as a way to close gaps in vaccine hesitancy.
Among those offering prizes are: CVS — 125 $500 giveaways and five grand prize giveways of $5,000 for family reunions.
Norwegian Cruise Line — 100 7-day cruises for two in a balcony stateroom to a destination of their choosing, including the Caribbean, Alaska and Europe.
Proctor and Gamble — P & G is offering a VIP trip to next year's Super Bowl in Los Angeles for two, which includes Super Bowl tickets, airfare and hotel.
Unilver — 250 coupon booklets to use for products such as Dove, TRESemme, Suave, Degree, Schmidt's and St. Ive's. Unilever is also offering a grand prize which is a 2022 NCAA Final Four package for two.
Bermuda Tourism Authority — Five three-night/four day trips for two including airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations and roundtrip transportation.
IheartMedia — VIP package for two to attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival including first class airfare, hotel, floor seats and backstage passes.
SmarTours — Six escorted twours for two to one of many international destinations, including airfare of which one will be a grand prize.
Wyndham Rewards — Five Two-night weekend getaways with Platinum membership upgrade and a grand prize of a seven-night getaway that includes airfare voucher and a Diamond membership upgrade redeemable at thousands of hotels, vacation resorts and vacation rentals around the world.
All customers ages 18 and up who received a vaccination or certify they’ve registered to receive a vaccination from CVS Health at a CVS pharmacy or through CVS Health at a long-term care facility, employer-based Return Ready clinic or other off-site clinic prior to the close of the sweepstakes on July 10 are eligible to win. An alternative method of entry will also be offered.
CVS Health colleagues who meet the requirements are also eligible to enter. For more information and to enter beginning on June 1, individuals can visit www.cvs.com/onestepclosersweeps where official rules will be published.