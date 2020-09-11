CVS announced it will expand the COVID-19 testing in provides to those 12 and older, beginning today.
The testing for ages 12 and older will be provided at all CVS Pharmacies that provide testing, including the one at Westwood and Henderson in Porterville.
“With schools opening across the country, there’s an urgent need to make testing for minors more readily available,” said Troyen Brennan, MD, Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health. “In response, we’ve implemented a system that allows parents or guardians to register and accompany their children for a self-swab test close to home.”
In recent weeks, CVS Health has expanded its network of independent third-party lab partners in an effort to help improve turnaround time for the delivery of test results. As a result, the majority of test results from specimens collected at CVS test sites across the country will generally be available within 2–3 days.
There's no cost for the self-swab tests provided and will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.1 Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.
Minors ages 12 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 testing at CVS Pharmacy drive-thru sites, including the one in Porteville. A parent or legal guardian must complete the on-line registration for all minor patients, and patients 12 – 15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested. Parents or guardians seeking testing for children under the age of 12 should consult with a pediatrician to identify appropriate testing options.
When arriving for testing, patients are asked to follow signage or the instructions of the staff onsite. Procedures vary by location and patients may be directed to stay in their cars and proceed to either the pharmacy drive-thru window or a parking space or tent located in the parking lot or, in limited locations, to enter a CVS store. Patients will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process.
More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.
There's no cost for COVD-19 tests for patients with insurance and for the uninsured through a program funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.