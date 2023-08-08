Customers in the Del Oro Water Company's District have responded to an engineers report from the company, effectively criticizing its findings.
There has also been trouble with the Chico, Calif., based private water company before as residents in the Sierra Nevada community of Truckee, Calif., near Lake Tahoe also fought with the Chico-based company more than 20 years ago.
Emilie Kashtan, a Truckee resident who led that community's fight against Del Oro, sent information to The Recorder detailing their troubles with the company. Much like Kashtan and Truckee residents did, local residents have directed their ire at Del Oro CEO Robert Fortino, who was also the CEO of Del Oro when it was involved with its dispute with Truckee residents.
Locally the Del Oro Water Company is supposed to provide water to residents who live below Springville, including in the River Island and Montgomery Ranch areas. But residents say ever since the March flooding, Del Oro hasn't be able to do so while charging them hundreds of dollars a month.
Now Del Oro resident and real estate broker Rafaella Woods has taken on the role of Kashtan. She and the residents are now referring to themselves as Water Warriors Against Del Oro.
They sent a reply to a report issued by Luhdorff and Scalmainini Engineers of Woodland, Calif., that supported Del Oro's stance that proper conservation would go a long way in meeting residents' water needs. The reply was sent to Fortino and Janice Hanna, Del Oro director of accounting and regulatory affairs.
Hanna attended a town hall meeting on July 28 at the Springville Veterans Memorial Building in which a standing room only crowd of Del Oro residents expressed their frustration with the company.
The engineers report stated “despite DOWC's efforts to enhance source capacity through extraneous measures, DOWC is now in the position of having to implement stringent conservation measures.”
In their reply the residents stated “please explain what DOWC has done in the past 10 years to expand its water sources. Please provide a copy of DOWC's actions, including the dates to enhance source capacity and define the extraneous measures specifically. Please also explain why DOWC continues to issue meters for new homes when its system cannot serve existing homes.”
The engineers report also referred to several River Island customers using 300,000 gallons of water per month, calling that use “reckless.” In response the residents stated, “Please provide the explicit actions DOWC has taken to address the households using 300,000 gallons of water per month. Does this include the lines that are identified as irrigation water only?”
The residents also asked for data on how much water leaks from DOWC pipes.
Residents have also suggested Del Oro haul water into the area. The engineers report stated hauling water to residents would be “futile” because of logistics and because only 15,000 to 20,000 gallons a day could be hauled while the need is 300,000 gallons a day.
In their reply the residents wanted DOWC to address a report it was offered 52,000 gallons of water per day for free. “It is our understanding that DOWC was offered 52,000 gallons of clean water per day free of charge. Why has this not been allowed to happen?”
The residents also disagreed with the engineers' view hauling 15,000-20,000 gallons a day would be futile. “Furthermore, though you might believe this to be futile, it would allow many customers who receive water from storage tanks to shower and flush their toilets with those 15,000-20,000 daily gallons of precious water.
Residents also disputed the engineers' claim none of the DOWC storage tanks could be accessed. The engineers also pointed out none of the tanker trucks to be used has a pump that can deliver water uphill to the tanks.
In response, the residents stated “One of the storage tanks is located next to a paved road installed by AT and T, which allowed them to drive their trucks up and down to install and tend to their cell tower. That is an accessible tank.”
The residents also didn't accept the excuse there were no tanker truck with a pump. “Furthermore, find tanker trucks that DO have pumps.”
The engineers report also stated haling water would place a substantial cost on Del Oro customers. In response, the residents repeated their claim Del Oro was offered this service for free.
The residents also stated ““When customers do not have reliable, clean water, cost and time incurred by DOWC to provide water to its customers is irrelevant. Furthermore, the cost of hauling in water belongs to DOWC and DOWC alone. DOWC is in this position because of lack of planning for an emergency, lock of maintenance and upgrades to existing systems and lack of immediate response to our water emergency.”
The residents also stated, “Trucking in water and providing residents with bottled water would go a long way to help alleviate the problem. Seem like it would not be futile after all.”
Residents also continued to point out “Many of our appliances have been ruined beyond repair and yet DOWC has not offered to compensate any of its customers.”
The residents again asked for a detailed list of leaks from DOWC's system, referring to testimony leaks will be caused by coming and going of pressure. “One more reason to truck water in,” the residents stated.
The residents also stated DOWC “should be ashamed of themselves for letting this happen, in a High Hazard Fire Area, in the summer, when the flood occurred five months ago and summer seems to come around at roughly the same time every year. Also, and again, several new homes have been built since March, which shows that DOWC is clearing putting profits over people and just wants to sell more meters to increase revenue.”
And when it comes to conservation as far as outdoor watering is concerned, the residents stated “If elimination of outside watering is implemented due to DOWC lack of a timely response to this water emergency, DOWC is responsible for reimbursing every homeowner for the thousands of dollars of lost landscaping.
“DOWC's lack of maintenance and upgrades to its systems as well as not drilling more wells to anticipate the demands for water as the population has increased and new homes have been built in this area over the past several years is again the sole responsibility of DOWC.”
TRUCKEE
Truckee residents Emilie Kashtan and Cathy Polucha also led the effort against Donner Lake Water Company, which was owned by Del Oro Water Company and Fortino. The Los Angeles Times documented their efforts in an article in 2001.
The article documented how a Superior Court judge upheld a lawsuit filed against the company by the neighboring Truckee-Donner Public Utility District in which the suite called for the Donner Lake Water Company to be turned over to it by eminent domain.
WATER DISTRIBUTION
Bottled water will be distributed to Del Oro customers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, August 11 at the River Island Country Club parking lot.
The water presentation was made possible by Republican State Senator Shannon Grove and Republican State Assemblyman Vince Fong, who both represent the Springville area, working with the City of Porterville, County of Tulare, California Conservation Corps, Sequoia Community Corps and Crystal Geyser. Springville's Gifford's Market has also donated water.
In its response to the engineers report, the residents stated “It is noted that DOWC would not provided bottled water to its customers even when requested.”