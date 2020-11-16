CURFEW POSSIBLE, PDC SITE COULD REOPEN
On Monday Governor Gavin Newsom said he was considering a statewide curfew although no decision had been made and the possibility of implementing a curfew was still being assessed.
He also stated the state's alternate care sites, including the Porterville Developmental Center's Alternate Care site could be reopened if needed.
In addition Newsom put in place stricter guidelines on wearing face coverings as now the guidelines basically call for everyone to wear masks in public, including outside, with limited exceptions. The new guidelines can be found here:
https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/guidance-for-face-coverings.aspx