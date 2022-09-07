Community Service and Employment Traning, CSET, will host a Senior Wellness Fairs at orterville Senior Center, the Santa Fe Depot, 280 N. Fourth Street, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, September 17.
Free vaccines and vaccine information will be available to local seniors and their families. The event will feature valuable information on community resources and will also include music, a cake walk, and games.
The mission of the Senior Wellness Fairs is to provide equal access to COVID vaccines and other health resources to the rural communities. Bringing vaccines and vaccine information directly to these outlying areas will increase the accessibility of vaccines for the most vulnerable populations.
The Senior Wellness Fairs are funded through a partnership with Kings/Tulare Area Agency on Aging, KT/AAA), and Tulare County Public Health. Residents planning to be vaccinated at the event are encouraged to pre-register at myturn.com and bring their current vaccination card.
There are many opportunities to get involved with the Senior Wellness Fairs. Community and public agencies are encouraged to sign up for a booth to share information.
Volunteers and donations are also appreciated. Visit www.cset.org/seniorwellnessfair, or contact Rocio Duran at (559) 741-4676 or Rocio.Duran@cset.org for more information.
