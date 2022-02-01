Community Services Employment Training, CSET, is providing free tax preparation services to Tulare County residents.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, VITA, program prepares federal and state tax returns at no cost to households with less than $57,000 in annual income. Eligible residents may qualify for Federal and California Earned Income Tax Credits, CalEITC. Taxpayers who file their tax returns with an ITIN, Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, including undocumented immigrants, are eligible for the CalEITC and the Young Child Tax Credit when filing their 2021 taxes. Tax documents may now be dropped off at a VITA location and a certified tax preparer will prepare the tax return.
Through the VITA drop-off service, an appointment isn't required. Tax preparers will contact customers when their taxes are completed. Customers will be informed about the filing process and contacted over the phone to review, schedule a pickup, and receive authorization to e-file. Customers may download the checklist and intake form at www.cset.org/vita or stop by one of 5 offices to pick up a packet.
The drop-off site at the Porterville Employment Connection in the Government Plaza on Henderson, will be available to drop of documents from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information on site locations and required documents visit www.cset.org/vita, call (559) 741-4640, or email vitatraininghelp@cset.org.