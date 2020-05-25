Just as the day began to cool down on Friday, a large group of local
graduating seniors gathered in the parking lot across the street from
Giovanni’s Pizzeria to celebrate their final year as a high schooler
the old school way, with a nice cruise down Olive Avenue. With packed
seats and decorated vehicles, the cruise served as a way for the
students and their families to commemorate their accomplishments while
still staying safe and social distancing.
The idea was sparked by Adriana Candleria-Scheer who saw other cities
doing cruises for their seniors, so she organized one and encouraged
seniors from every local high school in the area to come out and have
some fun. Students from Strathmore High School, Citrus High School,
Monache High School, Porterville High School and more were eager to
hit the road on Friday evening.
Even the Porterville High School Rally Wagon was out cruising down
Olive, honking and waving as seniors passed by. Proud parents sat on
the sides of the street holding large handmade signs for their
children, and cheering every time a decorated car would roll past
them. The cars themselves were painted with chalk paint and strung
with colored balloons, indicating which high school the seniors inside
were from.
The long line of decorated cars would drive down to Villa Street
before flipping a U-turn and coming back down Olive, again and again.
Some students waved their school flags out of the window while others
outright hung their bodies out of the windows closest to them or
popped their upper halves out of sunroofs, all with giant smiles
plastered to their faces.
Mary Herrera-Sell, a staff member at Porterville High School and the
driver of the Rally Wagon, was just as excited as the students to be
out on the road Friday evening.
“It makes me feel really good,” said Herrera-Sell. “I love to be
honoring all of our graduates. It doesn’t matter if they’re from high
school, junior high, kindergarten, it just makes me feel really good.
But the nice thing is this isn’t just for Porterville, it’s for all of
our students. That’s what I like about this. It just makes me feel
good to give the students a chance to just go on a cruise. It gives
them a chance to let everybody see them on the road and celebrate.”
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cruise served as a way for
the students to come together, while still practicing social
distancing and staying safe.
“It’s family fun, something everyone can do together. The community
support has been amazing,” said Candleria-Scheer. “This has been
amazing for our kids and I think that we do need to remember that they
are our future. I mean they were born under stress already, and now
they are our future. You know, what doesn’t kill you makes you
stronger, and these are some tough kids.”