Just as the day began to cool down on Friday, a large group of local

graduating seniors gathered in the parking lot across the street from

Giovanni’s Pizzeria to celebrate their final year as a high schooler

the old school way, with a nice cruise down Olive Avenue. With packed

seats and decorated vehicles, the cruise served as a way for the

students and their families to commemorate their accomplishments while

still staying safe and social distancing.

The idea was sparked by Adriana Candleria-Scheer who saw other cities

doing cruises for their seniors, so she organized one and encouraged

seniors from every local high school in the area to come out and have

some fun. Students from Strathmore High School, Citrus High School,

Monache High School, Porterville High School and more were eager to

hit the road on Friday evening.

Even the Porterville High School Rally Wagon was out cruising down

Olive, honking and waving as seniors passed by. Proud parents sat on

the sides of the street holding large handmade signs for their

children, and cheering every time a decorated car would roll past

them. The cars themselves were painted with chalk paint and strung

with colored balloons, indicating which high school the seniors inside

were from.

The long line of decorated cars would drive down to Villa Street

before flipping a U-turn and coming back down Olive, again and again.

Some students waved their school flags out of the window while others

outright hung their bodies out of the windows closest to them or

popped their upper halves out of sunroofs, all with giant smiles

plastered to their faces.

Mary Herrera-Sell, a staff member at Porterville High School and the

driver of the Rally Wagon, was just as excited as the students to be

out on the road Friday evening.

It makes me feel really good,” said Herrera-Sell. “I love to be

honoring all of our graduates. It doesn’t matter if they’re from high

school, junior high, kindergarten, it just makes me feel really good.

But the nice thing is this isn’t just for Porterville, it’s for all of

our students. That’s what I like about this. It just makes me feel

good to give the students a chance to just go on a cruise. It gives

them a chance to let everybody see them on the road and celebrate.”

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cruise served as a way for

the students to come together, while still practicing social

distancing and staying safe.

It’s family fun, something everyone can do together. The community

support has been amazing,” said Candleria-Scheer. “This has been

amazing for our kids and I think that we do need to remember that they

are our future. I mean they were born under stress already, and now

they are our future. You know, what doesn’t kill you makes you

stronger, and these are some tough kids.”

