Two men, one a previous convicted felon, were arrested after a traffic stop early Thursday morning.
Juan Zapata, 33 of Strathmore, and Jorge Hernandez, 33 of Strathmore, were arrested.
At about 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Porterville Police officers initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 400 block of South Jaye Street. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Zapata and the passenger was identified as Hernandez.
During the investigation it was determined Juan Zapata was on active probation for a narcotic offense and he was a previously convicted felon. During the search of the vehicle, officers located a firearm, ammunition and methamphetamine packaged for sale. Additionally, both Zapata and Hernandez were determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Zapata was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility for felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of methamphetamine, transportation of methamphetamine, under the influence while in possession of a loaded firearm and possession of methamphetamine while armed with a firearm. He's being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Hernandez was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility for under the influence of a controlled substance.