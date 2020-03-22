Three teenagers accused of robbery have been arrested.
Two 16-year-old boys and a 13-year-old girl all from Porterville were arrested. Shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Porterville Police Patrol Officers responded to Rite Aid, located at 66 West Morton Avenue, regarding three juveniles who stole two cases of beer and fled on foot.
When officers arrived they contacted store employees who reported a male and female juvenile entered the store while another male juvenile waited outside. The two juveniles inside took two cases of beer and fled, however when confronted by store employees, one of the males attempted to strike the employee with a beer bottle but was unsuccessful.
Officers were able to track down the juveniles at an apartment complex in the 500 block of north Sunnyside Street where they were arrested without incident. The juveniles were identified as gang members and during the investigation one of the suspects threatened a cooperating witness.
The beer was recovered and all three juveniles were later booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility where they are being held without bail.