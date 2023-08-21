A convicted felon accused of possessing loaded firearms and numerous narcotics was arrested after a traffic stop.
Kevin Russell, 47 of Porterville, was arrested.
Shortly before 5 a.m. August 8 Porterville Police Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 600 block of West Putnam Avenue. During the traffic stop, officers contacted Russell, the driver of the vehicle. Russell exhibited objective signs and symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance and was arrested for this offense.
During his arrest, Russell was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm on his person and an additional firearm was located in his vehicle, which was discovered to have been previously reported stolen. Russell was also found to be in possession of approximately 3 pounds of methamphetamine, 1 ounce of heroin, ½ ounce of purported cocaine, an excess of 500 pills of synthetic opiates, and narcotic paraphernalia.
Porterville Police Detectives responded to the scene and subsequently executed a search warrant at Russell’s residence. The search revealed Russell’s residence to contain an additional 20 firearms varying from handguns to rifles, 4 of which were un-serialized, 1 additional previously reported stolen firearm, an additional pound of methamphetamine, and an excess of various calibers of live ammunition. A records check was conducted which revealed Russell to be a previously convicted felon, and it was learned he has failed to register as a sex offender since 2017.
Russell was booked at the South County Detention Facility for the transportation of methamphetamine for the purposes of sales, possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation of a controlled substance for sales, maintaining a residence for purposes of narcotic sales, under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm in public while not the registered owner, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, possession of an un-serialized firearm, and failure to register as a sex offender. He's being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or any other narcotic activity, is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400, or through the departmental Facebook or Instagram page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.