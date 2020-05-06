The testing site for COVID-19 located at the Ed Flory Veterans Memorial Building on Olive Avenue was set to open to the public on Tuesday afternoon. That plan fell through due to a shortage of nursing staff available to facilitate the testing on Tuesday. The testing site is set to open this morning at 7 a.m.
Those interested in getting tested for COVID-19 at the Veterans Building must make an appointment before receiving their test. Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency strongly recommends community members use the web registration process found on the Logistics Health Incorporated, a subsidiary of OptumServe, website at https://lhi.care/covidtesting/. For community members without internet service, please call 1-888-634-1123.
An additional testing site has been made available in Dinuba at the Dinuba Memorial Building located at 249 S. Alta Avenue. The Dinuba site is currently taking appointments for those interested in getting tested.
Tulare County’s new community testing sites are powered through a partnership with OptumServe, a health services company. OptumServe has worked closely with the United States military under the leadership of former Army Surgeon General and retired Lieutenant General Patty Horoho, RN.
Each of the new testing locations has the target of conducting 132 tests per day for community members, including those working in essential sectors or are at a high risk of contracting COVID-19. California public health officials have partially lifted restrictions on who should receive tests for the coronavirus, recommending for the first time asymptomatic people living or working in high-risk settings such as nursing homes, prisons and even some households should now be considered a priority for testing.
The State of California is paying the cost for setting up the collection sites. Testing is by appointment only and tests for individuals who have medical insurance will be billed to the patient’s medical insurance by OptumServe. Uninsured individuals may also use the testing site, by appointment only, and their tests are covered by the state.