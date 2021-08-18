It appears September 1 is going to look more like January 1 than June 1 as far as the status of COVID-19 is in Tulare County. And an ominous forecast just calls for the situation to become worse.
Tulare County and Central California are seeing numbers in this latest surge that haven't been seen since January, a far cry from the encouraging outlook at the beginning of the summer. Tulare County Health and Human Services released its more thorough report on the status of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday and the dire situation was reflected in the report.
The health department reported as of Wednesday there were 125 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Tulare County and another five patients suspected of having COVID-19. According to its data released on Wednesday, the state reported there were 134 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Tulare County.
In its most recent report on Wednesday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 16 COVID-19 patients and five patients suspected of having COVID-19.
The hospital also reported eight of its 10 ICU beds were in use and 10 of its 25 ventilators were in use. Three of those in ICU are COVID patients.
Due to the increase in hospitalizations, Sierra View also announced on Wednesday it will again resume its daily report when it comes to its COVID stats. For a while now, Sierra View had just been providing a report every Wednesday.
The health department on Wednesday reported two more deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to 855. The state's report has the county with 856 deaths due to COVID-19.
Since its last report a week ago, Sierra View also reported two more deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total of deaths due to COVID-19 at Sierra View to 170.
The state forecast for the number of deaths in Tulare County remains ominous and continues to rise. The state is now forecasting Tulare County to have 979 deaths by September 17.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus remained the same at 1.17, keeping it in the “likely increasing” category. That means the virus is expected to increase at a higher rate than its current rate.
There also continues to be a significant increase in the number of active cases in Tulare County. There are now 1,617 active cases in the county.
Since March 11, 2020 the health department has reported there have been 52,342 cases in Tulare County. The state has the county with 52,362 cases. About 10.7 percent of Tulare County residents have had COVID-19.
Tulare County's positive test rate also continues to and is now up to 8.7 percent. The state has the county's positive test rate at 9 percent.