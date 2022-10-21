COVID stats as of Thursday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 122,035
Deaths: 1,550
Hospitalizations: 15
Source: California Department of Public Health
NATION
Cases: 96.9 million
Deaths: 1.06 million
Source: New York Times
