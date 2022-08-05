COVID stats as of Friday afternoon:

TULARE COUNTY

Cases since March 11, 2020: 117,668

Deaths: 1,516

Hospitalizations: 50

Source: California Department of Public Health

SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER (as of Wednesday afternoon)

COVID patients: 7

ICU availability: 3 of 10 ICU beds in use

Deaths: 280

NATION

Cases: 91.8 million

Deaths: 1.03 million

Source: New York Times

UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED

Unvaccinated 6.9 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 11.7 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 11.2 times more likely to die than those with a booster

Source: California Department of Public Health

