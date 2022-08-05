COVID stats as of Friday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 117,668
Deaths: 1,516
Hospitalizations: 50
Source: California Department of Public Health
SIERRA VIEW MEDICAL CENTER (as of Wednesday afternoon)
COVID patients: 7
ICU availability: 3 of 10 ICU beds in use
Deaths: 280
NATION
Cases: 91.8 million
Deaths: 1.03 million
Source: New York Times
UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED
Unvaccinated 6.9 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 11.7 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 11.2 times more likely to die than those with a booster
Source: California Department of Public Health