TULARE COUNTY (as of Tuesday afternoon)
Cases since March 11, 2020, 115,073
Deaths: 1,510
Hospitalizations: 45
Source: California Department of Public Health
NATION
Cases: 89.7 million
Deaths: 1.02 million
Source: New York Times
