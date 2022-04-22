COVID stats as of Friday afternoon:

TULARE COUNTY

Cases since March 11, 2020: 106,354

Deaths: 1,446

Hospitalizations: 11

Source: California Department of Public Health

Active cases: 139

Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services

NATION

Cases: 80.8 million

Deaths: 989,000

Source: New York Times

UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED

Unvaccinated 5.5 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 12.5 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster

Unvaccinated 8.8 times more likely to die than those with a booster

Recommended for you