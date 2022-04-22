COVID stats as of Friday afternoon:
TULARE COUNTY
Cases since March 11, 2020: 106,354
Deaths: 1,446
Hospitalizations: 11
Source: California Department of Public Health
Active cases: 139
Source: Tulare County Health and Human Services
NATION
Cases: 80.8 million
Deaths: 989,000
Source: New York Times
UNVACCINATED VS. VACCINATED
Unvaccinated 5.5 times more likely to test positive than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 12.5 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with a booster
Unvaccinated 8.8 times more likely to die than those with a booster